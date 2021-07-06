Britney Spears Is Retiring From Music, Long-Time Manager Confirms

Britney Spears/YouTube/Instagram

Britney Spears plans to retire from music, her long-time manager has said.

The 39-year-old has been embroiled in litigation to reclaim control of her affairs, currently under the purview of her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator. Corporate fiduciary Bessemer Trust recently resigned from its co-conservator position, citing ‘the fact that the conservatee claimed irreparable harm to her interests’.

Speaking at a recent hearing, she discussed her ‘abusive’ conservatorship, saying, ‘I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.’

PA Images

In addition to allegedly not being allowed to marry or have children, her father controls her estate, affecting her decisions over performing.

Larry Rudolph has been with the singer since her early rise to fame, working with her on the likes of Baby One More Time and Toxic, and remained by her side when the conservatorship came into action in 2008 due to concerns over her mental health.

However, according to Deadline, Rudolph has revealed Spears’ intention to retire, prompting him to step down from his position.

‘It has been over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,’ Rudolph wrote in a letter to Spears’ dad and Montgomery.

‘Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,’ he added.

‘I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,’ Rudolph concluded.

Spears’ attorney Samuel D Ingham III earlier said she wouldn’t perform again if her father was in charge of her career. She last performed in Las Vegas back in 2018.

‘I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive … I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship,’ she said at the recent hearing.

