Britney Spears’ Mother Makes New Request In Court Amid Conservatorship Battle

PA Images

Britney Spears’ mother has made a new request to the judge in her daughter’s case, as the singer’s high profile conservatorship battle continues.

The 39-year-old star is currently trying to end the ‘abusive’ conservatorship she has been held under for the last 13 years, recently shocking fans after giving explosive testimony before the court.

Advert 10

On June 23, Britney told the court ‘I just want my life back’, stating ‘this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good’.

PA Images

Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, has now filed a request with the court, asking the judge to allow her daughter the right to appoint her own attorney, claiming the Toxic singer is ‘able to care for her own person’.

Attorney Sam Ingham was appointed as Britney’s representative by the court after her conservatorship came into effect back in 2008. Ingham has reportedly now requested to resign after Britney spoke before the court about how she hadn’t been aware that she could request to contest the conservatorship.

Advert 10

In a request filed Wednesday, July 7, Lynne described Britney’s testimony as ‘very courageous’, asking Judge Brenda Penny to ‘listen to the wishes of her daughter’:

Petitioner Lynne Spears, interested party and mother of the Conservatee, hereby petitions this Court to listen to the wishes of her daughter, and as first step, respectfully requests an Order granting permission to the Conservatee to hire her own private legal counsel.

PA Images

Lynne also went on to emphasise that much has changed in the last 13 years, with Britney now being capable of looking after herself, having earned ‘literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity’.

Advert 10

Lynne continued:

To earn this money, [Britney] has had to perform in front of millions of people, has had to manage hundreds of performances, has had to use her artistic and creative talents to prepare for shows by choreographing each and every move for and interacting with many co-performers, and has had to rehearse and perform for many thousands of hours over the years.

She went on to note that Britney’s ‘capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008’, so she should ‘no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel’.’

The next hearing in this case has been scheduled for July 14.

Advert 10