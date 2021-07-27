Britney Spears’ New Topless Photo Is Getting Taken Down, But She Continues To Repost It

PA Images/@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is sharing the same topless photo on Instagram after it gets taken down.

A strange situation is taking place on Britney Spears‘ Instagram page as a photo of her being topless continuously is getting taken down and reposted. The original image was uploaded to her Instagram earlier today and fans praised her for it. Now someone is taking the image down and so far, at the time of publication, she has shared the same image three times. Her social media followers are catching on as well, with many commenting on what is taking place.

Advert 10

It’s not yet clear who is taking down the photo, which shows Britney topless as her white shirt lays on the ground next to her. Some people on social media speculate it is Instagram removing the image due to breach of community guidelines, while others are commenting with speculation that it is allegedly her conservatorship or management team taking it down.

@britneyspears/Instagram

One person commented on the photo questioning what is taking place, writing ‘who’s playing with your ig rn’. A reply to that comment states, ‘usual suspects’, seeming to indicate that the take downs are the work of someone within Britney’s conservatorship or Instagram. There are also numerous comments similar to the lines of ‘Oops she did it again’, making an obvious reference to one of the pop star’s most popular songs.

Britney’s fans have relentlessly tried to decode her social media posts in hopes of understanding whether or not she is trying to send out a cry for help or send cryptic messages to the public. The #FreeBritney movement has been leading these discussions on social media for the past few years.

Advert 10

As Unilad previously reported, Britney has previously detailed how during her 13 years living under a conservatorship, aspects of her personal and professional life have been tightly controlled by her father and others. Her attempts to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as co-conservator have been given a boost in recent weeks after a judge ruled Britney should be allowed to hire her own lawyer.