Britney Spears Puzzled After Receiving ‘Untrue’ Scripts For Role In Her Own Biopic

Movie studios have been keen for Britney Spears to share her story, however, the film scripts they’ve been sending have left the singer baffled.

On September 29, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate after 13 years, and a petition to terminate the conservatorship altogether is set to be heard on November 12.

However, Britney has hit out at her family several times in recent months, accusing her father of previously abusing his position as her conservator and her sister and mother of having her back in public, but failing to adequately support her behind closed doors.

The star’s fight for freedom has caused film companies to show an interest in creating a movie around her life. However, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to explain how ‘puzzling’ it was to be sent scripts about her own life, which ‘aren’t even true’.

Addressing fans in a British accent, Britney questioned, ‘Aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life?’ She captioned the video, ‘Just saying!!!’

Referencing Madonna, who went on Jimmy Fallon to talk about facing similar issues, Britney even noted how she’s 39, Madonna’s in her sixties and that she’s ‘not dead’.

‘What are they thinking?’, she concluded.

The post has since amassed more than 200,000 likes and thousands of comments, with fans rather overcome by the star’s accent, rather than commenting on her script issues. One said: ‘Britishney is back!’

Another wrote:

British Britney is one of my faves. Love you queen.

A third commented: ‘BRIT-ney.’

The video comes after an Britney posted an image of actor Morgan Freeman alongside a pointed quote about seeing things more clearly as one gets older.