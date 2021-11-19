unilad
Britney Spears Removes Jeffree Star Post After His Comments About Her Resurface

by : Shola Lee on : 19 Nov 2021 18:55
Britney Spears Removes Jeffree Star Post After His Comments About Her ResurfaceAlamy

Britney Spears has removed an Instagram post praising Jeffree Star after fans shared negative comments he had made about her. 

Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 17 to share a care package the controversial makeup mogul had sent.

While the Piece of Me singer initially praised Star’s gift, fans were quick to remind her about disparaging comments he had made about her.

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy

The singer has recently been freed of her conservatorship after a judge ruled to dissolve the controversial arrangement last week.

Since then, Spears has since taken to Instagram to share her relief, news of a potential Oprah interview and to thank Star for his care package.

In the initial post, the Circus singer said:

Jeffree Star’s Holy Mist is BOMB and I mean it. I don’t wake up or go to sleep without it… I wanna open the cute packaging and freaking drink it!!! It smells that good… not to mention the adorable bullet lipsticks…

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy

She proceeded to add:

Sorry I had to share cause if I didn’t know I would wish somebody would tell me about it!!! Jeffree Star, you’re a genius!!!!

However, the post didn’t receive quite such a warm response from fans, as they proceeded to remind her of Star’s past comments and controversies.

One fan shared a video from 2007  featuring Star and Perez Hilton, writing, This you @JeffreeStar? Nice of you to send her makeup. But this fan base is going to protect @britneyspears and has a history of finding receipts.’

Spears has since removed the post from her Instagram.

This isn’t the first time fans have spoken out about Star, as he’s been involved in a number of high-profile feuds, including with James Charles, Tati Westbrook and Kat Von D.

In October 2020, Insider reported that Star had been accused of violence and sexual assault.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

