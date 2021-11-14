Britney Spears Reportedly Vows To Sue Her Father For ‘Abuse’ After Conservatorship Freedom
Britney Spears has allegedly vowed to sue her father for ‘abuse’ following the ending of her 13-year conservatorship.
On November 12, LA County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruling the controversial arrangement should be terminated.
Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was appointed as her legal guardian back in 2008, a position that afforded him control over her personal and financial affairs, and only stepped down in September following the #FreeBritney movement.
Expressing her joy at the conservatorship finally ending, Britney tweeted footage of #FreeBritney campaigners celebrating outside the courtroom, writing:
Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????
The 39-year-old singer has previously described the conservatorship as ‘abusive’, giving shocking details of the apparent level of control she was under while giving testimony back in June.
Speaking before the court at the time, Britney claimed that her ‘dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail’, speaking candidly about how she would ‘honestly like to sue my family [and] share my story with the world’.
Now a source has told the Mail Online:
She blames her father for, effectively, ruining her life for the past 13 years. He had total control over everything from her finances to whether she could have more babies.
She’s mad as hell and you can expect to see a lawsuit filed against Jamie Spears very soon.
Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has reportedly declined to confirm whether or not a lawsuit against her father was imminent, stating that, ‘It’s up to Britney. But we would still like to get him [Jamie] under oath and question him.’
Spears, who has denied any wrongdoing in regards to the conservatorship, has claimed that his famous daughter’s $60 million (£45 million) fortune had been protected under his guidance.
