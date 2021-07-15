unilad
Advert

Britney Spears Responds After Judge Makes Crucial Ruling At Conservatorship Hearing

by : Cameron Frew on : 15 Jul 2021 07:29
Britney Spears Responds After Judge Makes Crucial Ruling At Conservatorship HearingPA

Britney Spears has thanked fans in a celebratory post after a recent victory in her conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old popstar is finally seeing some sort of traction in her fight to reclaim control of her estate and personal affairs, currently under the purview of her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator. She claims she’s not allowed to marry or have children under the current arrangement.

Advert

Her previous court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigned following her emotional testimony in court. Now, a judge has granted her the right to hire her own lawyer, which could mark a significant shift in how the case develops.

Taking to Instagram, Spears shared a short clip of herself horseback riding and doing cartwheels, while also writing a message to her fans thanking them for their support with the #FreeBritney hashtag.

‘Coming along, folks… coming along!!!!! New with real representation today… I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me.. you have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today,’ she wrote.

Advert

Spears has said she felt silenced by her previous lawyer, who allegedly hadn’t made her aware of her options to end the conservatorship. ‘My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward, because he’s saying if I speak up, I’m being overworked… he told me I should keep it to myself,’ she told the court, as per NBC News.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Ingham’s resignation and her chosen attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup
Sport

People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral
Life

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, #FreeBritney, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, lawyer, no-article-matching, Now, US

Credits

NBC News

  1. NBC News

    Britney Spears granted right to hire own lawyer, accuses father of 'conservatorship abuse'

 