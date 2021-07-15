Britney Spears Responds After Judge Makes Crucial Ruling At Conservatorship Hearing

PA

Britney Spears has thanked fans in a celebratory post after a recent victory in her conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old popstar is finally seeing some sort of traction in her fight to reclaim control of her estate and personal affairs, currently under the purview of her father Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, a licensed conservator. She claims she’s not allowed to marry or have children under the current arrangement.

Advert 10

Her previous court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III resigned following her emotional testimony in court. Now, a judge has granted her the right to hire her own lawyer, which could mark a significant shift in how the case develops.

Taking to Instagram, Spears shared a short clip of herself horseback riding and doing cartwheels, while also writing a message to her fans thanking them for their support with the #FreeBritney hashtag.

‘Coming along, folks… coming along!!!!! New with real representation today… I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me.. you have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today,’ she wrote.

Advert 10

Spears has said she felt silenced by her previous lawyer, who allegedly hadn’t made her aware of her options to end the conservatorship. ‘My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward, because he’s saying if I speak up, I’m being overworked… he told me I should keep it to myself,’ she told the court, as per NBC News.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Ingham’s resignation and her chosen attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.