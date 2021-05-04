Britney Spears Slams ‘Hypocritical’ Documentaries For Highlighting ‘Traumatising Times’ In Her Life

PA Images

Britney Spears has spoken out again about the recent documentaries exploring her career and conservatorship, labelling the films ‘so hypocritical’.

In a new post on Instagram, the singer criticised the documentaries for revisiting her ‘traumatizing’ past mental health struggles, saying ‘they criticise the media and then do the same thing’.

Advert 10

The post comes a few days after the airing of a new BBC documentary called The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship, the latest in a string of films and podcasts exploring the more than decade-long battle over Britney’s career and personal life.

PA Images

Directly addressing the new films in a caption accompanying a video of her dancing, Britney said, ‘So many documentaries this year with other people’s takes on my life… what can I say… I’m deeply flattered.’

She went on to ask ‘why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago????’ before adding, ‘I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative.’

Advert 10

Britney also directly rebuffed claims made in the BBC documentary by make-up artist Billy B, who alleged that the singer doesn’t control her own social media accounts. ‘PSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly so confused!!!’ she wrote, before confirming, ‘This is my Instagram!!!’

This isn’t the first time Britney has taken to social media to express her disapproval over renewed focus on her life and career. Following the release of Framing Britney Spears, a New York Times documentary reassessing the intense media scrutiny faced by Britney during her early career and subsequent mental health crisis, she wrote on Instagram that she was ’embarrassed by the light they put me in’ and ‘cried for two weeks’ after watching it.

Advert 10

Over the past year, media attention has refocused on Britney and her attempts to end her father’s conservatorship powers, with fans expressing concern that the star is being exploited by her family and wider conservatorship team. Britney is set to appear in court next month, with her lawyer telling a judge in a hearing last week that she wishes to personally address issues surrounding her conservatorship.

In the meantime, on social media Britney has maintained that she is well and happy in her private life, recently telling a fan who asked her how she was doing, ‘Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy.’