Britney Spears Teases ‘New Addition To The Family’ In Cryptic Instagram Post

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Dec 2021 09:08
Britney Spears Teases 'New Addition To The Family' In Cryptic Instagram Post@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share news of a new arrival to her family.

Spears shared a video of herself with her back to the camera, rocking something and holding a bottle.

She captioned the video:

New addition to the family 😲 guess if it’s a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀 … thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!

While we’re pretty sure Spears isn’t welcoming a new baby just yet, fans are speculating who or what the new addition could be.

One fan wrote, ‘I think its a baby puppy,’ while another went for, ‘Kitten??’.

Some, however, suggested there wasn’t a new arrival at all, and that the pop princess was ‘Queen of feeding air’.

A number of users thought Spears may have been playing on recent baby rumours, with one saying the singer is ‘Queen of trolling the internet’ and another adding, ‘I love trollney.’

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy
Either way, Spears is finally free to do what she wants now after her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship ended on November 12.

Under the conservatorship, Spears had no control over her personal and financial affairs.

Conservatorships are guardianships for those unable to make their own decisions. It is typically reserved for dementia patients.

Alamy
However, while under the conservatorship, Spears performed a four-year Las Vegas residency, worked as an X-Factor judge and released new products.

This led many to question the arrangement, and the #FreeBritney campaign was launched from a fan site in 2009.

Spears’ victory was celebrated by herself and fans across the world, and with the singer finally allowed to control her personal affairs, she could soon extend her family even further.

