unilad
Advert

Britney Spears Wears #FreeBritney Shirt Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

by : Shola Lee on : 12 Nov 2021 16:16
Britney Spears Wears #FreeBritney Shirt Ahead Of Conservatorship HearingAlamy

Britney Spears has been seen sporting a #FreeBritney shirt ahead of a hearing that could bring an end to her conservatorship.

Later today, November 12, a judge will decide whether to end the singer’s controversial conservatorship, after her father, Jamie Spears, asked for its ‘immediate termination’.

Advert

The star has been under the restrictive conservatorship since 2008, which allowed her father, Jamie, to have control over her financial and personal affairs.

Britney Spears (Alamy)Alamy

A conservatorship is a court granted legal guardianship enacted for those unable to make their own decisions and is typically reserved for those with dementia.

Throughout her conservatorship Spears continued to release music, go on tour and perform a four-year Las Vegas residency.

Advert

The #FreeBritney campaign started from a fan site in 2009 and has since caught the attention of the public and celebrities, including Miley Cyrus who publicly expressed concern for Spears.

Britney (Alamy)Alamy

Earlier this year, the singer spoke in court for 24 minutes, uninterrupted and explained to Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted her own attorney and to end the conservatorship.

She also explained why she did not speak up sooner:

Advert

And that’s why I’m telling you this again two years later, after I’ve lied and told the whole world “I’m OK and I’m happy.” It’s a lie. I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised.

In September, a Los Angles judge officially suspended Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement. However, at the time of writing, the star’s conservatorship is still in place, replaced with a court-appointed care official.

Spears has since been vocal about her want to end her conservatorship and, ahead of today’s hearing, was seen wearing a #freebirtney shirt, in a video shared to Instagram by fiancé Sam Asghari.

Advert

Asghari wrote ‘loading…’ as the caption in an apparent reference to the hearing. The shirt also features the slogan ‘it’s a human rights movement’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Front Of Judge During Homicide Trial
News

LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Front Of Judge During Homicide Trial

‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast
News

‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, #FreeBritney, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Jamie Spears, Los Angeles

Credits

The Independent and 5 others

  1. The Independent

    Conservatorship could end today as singer dons #FreeBritney T-shirt

  2. Mirror

    Britney Spears wears 'Free Britney' top ahead of crucial conservatorship ruling

  3. Variety

    Britney Spears Demands an End to ‘Abusive’ Conservatorship

  4. Insider

    Britney Spears just asked the court to end her 'abusive' 13-year conservatorship — here's what you should know about the complex legal arrangement that prevents the pop icon from controlling her life

  5. BBC

    Britney Spears: Singer's conservatorship case explained

  6. @samasghari/Instagram

    @samasghari

 