Britney Spears Wears #FreeBritney Shirt Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Alamy

Britney Spears has been seen sporting a #FreeBritney shirt ahead of a hearing that could bring an end to her conservatorship.

Later today, November 12, a judge will decide whether to end the singer’s controversial conservatorship, after her father, Jamie Spears, asked for its ‘immediate termination’.

Advert 10

The star has been under the restrictive conservatorship since 2008, which allowed her father, Jamie, to have control over her financial and personal affairs.

Alamy

A conservatorship is a court granted legal guardianship enacted for those unable to make their own decisions and is typically reserved for those with dementia.

Throughout her conservatorship Spears continued to release music, go on tour and perform a four-year Las Vegas residency.

Advert 10

The #FreeBritney campaign started from a fan site in 2009 and has since caught the attention of the public and celebrities, including Miley Cyrus who publicly expressed concern for Spears.

Alamy

Earlier this year, the singer spoke in court for 24 minutes, uninterrupted and explained to Judge Brenda Penny that she wanted her own attorney and to end the conservatorship.

She also explained why she did not speak up sooner:

Advert 10

And that’s why I’m telling you this again two years later, after I’ve lied and told the whole world “I’m OK and I’m happy.” It’s a lie. I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised.

In September, a Los Angles judge officially suspended Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement. However, at the time of writing, the star’s conservatorship is still in place, replaced with a court-appointed care official.

Spears has since been vocal about her want to end her conservatorship and, ahead of today’s hearing, was seen wearing a #freebirtney shirt, in a video shared to Instagram by fiancé Sam Asghari.

Advert 10

Asghari wrote ‘loading…’ as the caption in an apparent reference to the hearing. The shirt also features the slogan ‘it’s a human rights movement’.