Britney Spears Won’t Face Criminal Charges Over Battery Allegations

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Sep 2021 10:19
Britney Spears won’t face any criminal charges after her housekeeper alleged that the singer had slapped a phone from her hand.

The woman called authorities following an alleged dispute with Spears on August 16. The altercation allegedly unfolded following a disagreement over the veterinary care of Spears’ pet dog.

Spears lives in Thousand Oaks, California, a city just northwest of Los Angeles. The housekeeper in question reportedly didn’t suffer any injuries, and there was no significant damage to the phone.

As reported by AP, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stated that a possible misdemeanor battery charge had been declined as there was insufficient evidence that a crime had been committed.

After it became understood that sheriff’s deputies were investigating the accusations, Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosen described the incident as ‘overblown’ and ‘manufactured’, declaring, ‘Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately.’

As per NBC News, Rosen has also dismissed the accusations as ‘sensational tabloid fodder’, giving the following statement:

If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears, it would not have been pursued or covered at all. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should never have made it this far, and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing.

This announcement comes the day after Rosen and Spears filed new legal documents claiming that her father, Jamie Spears, was keeping up his conservator role as he was attempting to earn more than $2 million in fees.

