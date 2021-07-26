Britons Fall Into One Of Two Categories, Internet Decides
Last week Americans mocked a British ‘heatwave’ after realising what the temperature really was; this week, the mockery of Brits continues, as the internet decides what it truly thinks of British people.
We Brits are clearly not always everyone’s cup of tea, and a thread on Reddit shows that opinions still remain divided.
The thread started when a user asked the question, ‘What do you think of the British people?’
Last week’s heatwave in Britain led to some Americans mocking Brits and making cruel remarks on another Reddit post. Other people from around the world, however, leapt to Brits’ defence, and echoed the sentiment about the UK’s weather actually being a struggle.
However, apparently there is more to complain about than just Brits commenting on the weather. The internet has decided to discuss not only Britons’ handling of the weather, but their opinions of Britons as people.
This debate has since gone viral, with the thread gaining more than 19.6k likes and 11.8k comments, and users resolving that Brits fall into either one of two categories.
One person wrote, ‘Studying at UK university – They really seem to exist on polar ends of the spectrum – They’re either really really lovely or absolute d*ckheads [sic].’
To which a Brit themselves replied, ‘As a British person I agree completely, there’s no in-between.’
Another added:
I’m in the U.S. and work with our British (and Ireland) office daily. We tease each other over our stereotypes a lot and it’s all in good fun. I believe it was 2010 when England played the U.S. during the World Cup series.
I bought a bunch of U.S. jerseys and shipped them to their office without telling them for some inter-office trash talking. In return, they shipped me a huge box that contained an England Jersey, A beach towel with their emblem on it, a bunch of biscuits and tea, salt and pepper shakers in the shape of phone boxes, and a toy double decker bus without telling me.
‘All and all, I love those guys and gals over there. A fun bunch of peeps,’ they added.
So, while some Americans may have mocked Brits complaining about the heatwave last week, it seems that all can be resolved through a shared love of football, some stereotypical British memorabilia and a cup of English Breakfast tea.
The problem with Brits may now lie with some Australians, however, depending on whether you’re a fan of Katie Hopkins, who was recently deported after breaching the country’s quarantine laws.
Brad Hazzard, health minister for New South Wales, said, ‘I was shocked to see that lady – who fortuitously I’ve never heard of before and I hope to never hear of again. To think she could think that the measures we are taking to keep our community safe can be treated with such juvenile, imbecilic behaviour is just mind-boggling.’
