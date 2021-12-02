Brits Given ‘Mistletoe Snogging’ Warning By UK Government

Alamy/Shaun Higson/Warner Bros

Brits have been warned against ‘mistletoe snogging’ this year by the UK government, as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking with ITV’s Robert Peston, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was questioned about whether or not members of the public should limit their festive socialising in the coming weeks.

Coffey emphasised that the government was working hard so that the public can have a good ‘knees-up’, stressing that they wanted people to enjoy their festivities. However, she also cautioned, ‘I don’t think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe.’

Stating that Christmas party goers should avoid kissing ‘people you don’t already know’, Coffey said:

You don’t need to do things like that. But I think we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us, and that’s why we’re working so hard to get the deployment of as many vaccines as possible.

Reiterating her point in a tweet, Coffey said:

Watch the full interview folks … Don’t kiss with people you don’t know … government working exceptionally hard with NHS and the jabs army to get boosters in arms so we can all enjoy a proper Christmas knees up.

Alamy

Science Minister George Freeman has also advised the public to ‘exercise some common sense’ when it comes to who they kiss this Christmas season, telling LBC that it is ‘up to all of us’ to help stop the new Omicron variant from spreading.

Freeman stated that his team would be holding a virtual gathering for Christmas drinks via Zoom, adding that it ‘slightly depends on the nature of the business’ as to whether others choose to do the same.

These warning come amid fresh fears over the new variant, with new restrictions now in force as part of efforts to curb its impact.

As of November 30, new rules mean that face masks are now mandatory on public transport and shops, including hairdressers, takeaways and banks.

Those arriving in the UK are also now required to take a PCR test within 48 hours of coming into the country, and must self-isolate until a negative result is received.