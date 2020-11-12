Brits Will Get Extra Bank Holiday In 2022 To Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee PA Images

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday weekend in 2022.

On February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will have reigned for 70 years. However, a number of events have been planned for later in the year between June 2-5.

The monarch, 94, is hoping as many people as possible across the UK will be able to join in on the celebrations, especially with an extra bank holiday.

Queen Elizabeth II marks centenary of burial of Unknown Warrior PA Images

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, ‘The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign,’ as BBC News reports.

In order to facilitate a four-day weekend in 2022, the May Spring Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday, June 2, with an additional holiday added for the following day.

It’s been described as a ‘once-in-a-generation’ show, with Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, calling it a ‘truly historic moment’ and a ‘celebration to remember’.

Queen PA Images

He added, as per Sky News, ‘We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology. It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign.’

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, on the day of the death of her father, King George VI. As such, she’s known to wish for a celebration later in the year, as we’ve seen for her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees in the past. It’s also hoped the British public will have better weather to enjoy in June, rather than February.

While there’s no specific details about the events planned as part of the celebrations, several members of the Royal Family are expected to take part both during and prior to the weekend. The Queen is the longest-reigning sovereign in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II marks 25,000 days of her reign PA Images

The Royal Household and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will organise the commemorations, with ‘spectacular moments in London and other major cities… complemented by events in communities across the UK and the Commonwealth, allowing people to join together in celebration and thanks at a national and local level’.

A Platinum Jubilee medal will also be awarded to those working in public service, such as members of the Armed Forces, emergency services and prison service, echoing earlier royal milestones. The tradition dates back to the reign of Queen Victoria, when a medal was designed for her 50th year on the throne.

