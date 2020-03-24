Broadway Producers Pledge $1 Million Match To Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fund
Over 20 Broadway producers have pledged a total sum of $1 million towards the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
These producers will match each new donation made by members of the public up until they reach the million-dollar mark, with fund organisers having set a $2 million goal by April 12, 2020.
This emergency assistance fund, which is being administered by the Actors Fund, will help Broadway workers who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, whether they work onstage, backstage or behind the scenes.
Broadway theatres closed their doors on March 12, with plans to reopen on April 13. However, it is likely this closure will be extended beyond this date.
Charlotte St. Martin, president of national trade association the Broadway League, made the following statement at the time:
Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.
Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality.
Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night
As reported by Deadline, the fund was initiated by Spencer Ross (The Minutes) who pledged $50,000 before recruiting other producers to make similar pledges.
Other producers joining in with the effort include Rebecca Gold Milikowsky, Elizabeth Armstrong, Bill Damaschke, Diana DiMenna, Jeanne Donovan Fisher, S. Asher Gelman, John Gore & Lauren Reid, Louise Gund, Judi Krupp, Larry & Beth Lenke, Carmen Pavlovic & Gerry Ryan, Marc Platt, Daryl Roth, Jordan Roth, Scott Rudin, Jeffrey Seller, Jana Shea, Iris Smith, David Stone and Barbara Whitman.
The emergency fund was launched March 17 with an initial $250,000. At the time of writing, the producers have raised over $580,000, with 19 days still left to hit target.
This fund will provides resources for the Actors Fund social service programs, which encompasses emergency financial assistance, health insurance and counselling as well as operational activities of the Actors Fund’s Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in Manhattan.
Applications have been submitted by 5,000 people over the course of the last 10 days, with hundreds having already been given the help they need.
These applicants reportedly include a diabetic musician who ended up losing all his gigs, actor parents with a third child on the way; and a director who needed temporary housing for self-quarantine after having been exposed to someone with the virus.
You can donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund here.
