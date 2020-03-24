Broadway Producers Pledge $1 Million Match To Emergency Coronavirus Relief Fund

Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatregoers and the thousands of people who work in the theatre industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.

Broadway has the power to inspire, enrich and entertain, and together we are committed to making that vital spirit a reality.

Once our stages are lit again, we will welcome fans back with open arms so that they can continue to experience the joy, heart, and goodwill that our shows so passionately express every night