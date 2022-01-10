Bronx High Rise: 19 Dead In New York’s Deadliest Fire In Decades

Alamy

At least 19 people, including nine children, have died in a Bronx apartment building blaze believed to be the one of the worst fires in New York for decades.

New York Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that a further 32 people had been hospitalised, many of whom remain in critical condition.

The fire is understood to have broken out in an apartment on the second and third floor of the apartment building on Sunday morning, January 9.

More than 200 firefighters were deployed, with footage from the scene of the fire showing crews rescuing residents, including babies, from windows above the blaze.

NYFD Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that the fire itself had been contained to the second and third floors, but that ‘unprecedented’ levels of smoke had spread throughout the building as a result of a door on the second floor being left open, leaving victims of smoke inhalation ‘on every floor’.

He confirmed many of the victims found by firefighters had suffered cardiac and respiratory arrests, and that some firefighters had run out of oxygen as they made their way through the 19-storey building.

Mayor Edams told NBC News that he believed the fire to be the deadliest in the city in some 30 years, describing the death toll as ‘horrific’.

‘The impact of this fire is going to bring a level of pain and despair to our city,’ he said. ‘This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York.’

Some reports claimed eyewitnesses saw residents jumping from the building to escape the flames and smoke, however Commissioner Nigro said he had not had any reports of people jumping before fire crews arrived. One local, George King, telling AFP, ‘I saw the smoke, a lot of people were panicking. You could see that no one wanted to jump from the building. People were waving from windows’

It’s understood that many of the building’s residents were part of the Bronx’s Gambian Muslim community. Mayor Adams urged those affected by the fire to contact the authorities, and provided reassurances that any residents in the country illegally would not have their details passed to immigration officials.

The fire comes just days after another apartment building fire in Philadelphia killed 12 people, the majority of whom were children. Sunday’s blaze is believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning electric heater.