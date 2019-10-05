Bronx Zoo Woman Who Got In With Lion Drops Rap On Instagram While Police Hunt Her

queenempress_myahlaree/Instagram

The woman who hopped into a lion’s den to ‘f*ck with mother nature’ has posted a strange rap video online as police hunt for her.

Myah Autry, 32, was identified as the woman who jumped the safety barrier at Bronx Zoo last Saturday (September 28). Despite the fact she was waving and dancing, trying to the taunt the animal, the lion didn’t bother to rip her to shreds.

It was later revealed she had been at the zoo to celebrate her birthday. Since the video went viral on social media, police have been on the hunt for Autry, ready to slap her with a trespassing charge.

Check out the original video below:

Since last weekend’s incident, Autry, who goes by Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite online, has shared multiple posts online.

On Friday morning (October 4), she posted a wild, lengthy, highly-expletive rap on her Instagram account – the account has since been made private.

Check out the video from her Instagram below:

The video was captioned:

I’m karma, darma with the flames. I am fifteen Cleopatras believe me, rapping & doing push up’s at the same time. My name is ‘Queen Empress Myáh Lareé Israelite’ and don’t you mutha f*ckas ever forget it.

Across her nearly one hour-long rant, Autry took against claims that she would put not just the lion, but any animal in danger, as she’s a ‘Hebrew herbalist’.

queenempress_myahlaree/Instagram

The lion-taunter-cum-rapper also refused to give further details on why she entered the enclosure in the first place.

Autry said:

I know you’re gonna put this shit on the news. I know it’s gonna be all over. When I am ready to talk about the particular situation of the lion, I will.

According to the New York Post, sources close to Autry are concerned for her mental well-being.

The Bronx Zoo say they have a ‘zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers’, calling the incident a ‘serious violation’ in a statement sent to News 4.

The zoo said in the statement:

This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.

As reported by the MailOnline, a complaint has been made regarding Autry to the New York Police Department.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]