BT Giving All Customers Unlimited Home Broadband
To assist the swathes of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, BT is giving all of its customers unlimited broadband.
The BT Group, which also includes ubiquitous mobile network EE, made the announcement today, March 20, that all caps would be removed on its home broadband deals.
BT’s consumer group CEO Marc Allera unveiled the move in direct response to government advice amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with more people in self-isolation and working from home than ever before.
In a statement, Allera wrote: ‘We’re also removing all caps on your home broadband plans so every customer has unlimited data to use whether working from home, keeping the kids connected to school or streaming the latest films.’
Allera added:
We know that working from home won’t generate significantly more traffic across our network than working in the office, even with more video calling and conferencing, HD streaming and now digital homeschooling. We also have a dedicated team of brilliant engineers in our network operations centre monitoring 24/7 for even the slightest issues.
They’ve seen mobile calls go up, but data usage go down and have even deployed extra monitoring on all areas across our network to stay on top of this constantly evolving situation.
Along with opening up the broadband options, customers of BT and EE will also be able to access the NHS online without infringing upon their data plan.
In another commendable move, ‘out-of-bundle charges’ have also been removed for ‘vulnerable customers’ so that they can make critical UK landline and mobile calls without worrying about their bill (a £5 monthly cap has also been put in place).
Allera explained:
We know this is already a stressful time for customers worried about their finances, so we’ve put in place a dedicated team to support customers that need extra help with their bills. If a customer contacts us with money worries related to coronavirus, we’ll work out what works best for them.
The news comes shortly after Netflix announced it would be lowering streaming bit rates across Europe in a bid to reduce the continent’s bandwidth usage by 25% (essentially, the HD quality of your stream will be marginally affected).
While this may seem to contradict BT’s notion of enabling huge broadband usage, its chief technology and information officer Howard Watson assured that ‘the UK’s communications infrastructure is well within its capacity limits, and has significant headroom for growth in demand’.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: News, Bandwidth, Broadband, BT, internet, Technology, Unlimited Broadband