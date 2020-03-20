BT Giving All Customers Unlimited Home Broadband

We know that working from home won’t generate significantly more traffic across our network than working in the office, even with more video calling and conferencing, HD streaming and now digital homeschooling. We also have a dedicated team of brilliant engineers in our network operations centre monitoring 24/7 for even the slightest issues.

They’ve seen mobile calls go up, but data usage go down and have even deployed extra monitoring on all areas across our network to stay on top of this constantly evolving situation.