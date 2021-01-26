Budweiser Skipping Super Bowl For First Time In 37 Years To Support Vaccine Awareness PA Images

Budweiser will skip the Super Bowl for the first time in 37 years with plans to use the advertising money to support ‘critical COVID-19 vaccine awareness’.

The appearance of an advert from the beer company at the Super Bowl is almost as traditional as the half-time show, the beer and wings, and the game itself.

However, following the coronavirus outbreak the company has decided the money for the reported $5.6 million advertising slot could be put to better use by allowing it to be ‘proactive’ in helping overcome the outbreak.

Speaking to CNN, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, Monica Rustgi, explained that the company was forced to rethink its marketing approach after being badly hit from the sudden closure of bars and restaurants and the shutdown of big events.

Knowing that the vaccine is the only way back to normalcy, the brand decided to help promote awareness for the jab.

Rustgi explained: ‘Some people might wonder why were not showing up at the Super Bowl, but we will just show up in a different way.’

In place of the usual Clydesdale horses, some of Budweiser’s planned advertising airtime this year will be given to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative’s Vaccine Education Initiative; organisations which have come together to educate the public about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

Budweiser is also donating $1 million worth of ad inventory on TV, radio and other places to the two groups for future ads raising awareness about the vaccine.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on February 7, Budweiser will roll out a new online ad narrated by Parks and Recreation and The Office actor Rashida Jones which shows people coping with the virus and a group of healthcare workers that were among the first people in the US to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The need for vaccine awareness was made apparent through a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which found that six in 10 adults aged 65 and older do not have information about when they will be able to get the vaccine or where they will be able to get it.

Two thirds of the public said they felt ‘optimistic’ about the status of vaccinations in the UK, though half said they feel ‘frustrated’. One-third of adults admitted they feel ‘confused’ about the status of vaccinations, proving increased awareness will go a long way.

Coronavirus vaccinations began in the US on December 14, with a reported 23.5 million shots having been administered so far.