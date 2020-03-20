Buffalo Escapes Slaughterhouse And Gores Owner Three Times

The moment a scared buffalo escaped a slaughterhouse and gored its owner three times has been captured on camera.

The footage was captured in Huangbei, in China’s southern province of Guangdong, on March 18 and shows the buffalo bull running into a courtyard after escaping.

Before the animal’s owner comes to find it, the video shows a father and son being started by the buffalo when it runs through their front gate.

buffalo gores owner AsiaWire

The owner can then be seen running into the courtyard looking for the buffalo in order to bring the animal back into the slaughterhouse. After closing the door so it can’t escape from him again, he looks in the buffalo’s direction before freezing as the animal starts charging towards him.

Refusing to go quietly, the bull runs in his owner’s direction before slamming him against the metal frame and tossing him into the air. The man then grabs a mop to hold himself up before attempting to entering a house nearby, but he slips and startles the animal when he falls over.

The bull then rams into his owner a second time, then for a third time after a short run-up. As the animal does this, the man cowers in the corner, attempting to fend the buffalo off with the mop unsuccessfully.

buffalo gores owner AsiaWire

The man who owned the house and who had been seen earlier in the video had barricaded himself inside, to protect himself from the animal’s advances. However, the buffalo only had eyes for its owner.

As the video ended, the bull disappeared out of frame before circling around to the back of the house as more people arrived to witness what was going on.

According to local reports, the owner did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, instead coming out of the incident with a few broken ribs and a ruptured small intestine. The bull was later captured and transported back to the abattoir.

buffalo escapes slaughterhouse and gores owner 1 AsiaWire

According to Knoema Corporation, a privately owned data technology company that describes itself as ‘the most comprehensive source of global decision-making data in the world’, China is the top country by number of slaughtered cattle and buffaloes for meat in the world.

As of 2019, the number of cattle and buffaloes slaughtered for meat in the country accounted for 23% of the world’s number of slaughtered cattle. The top five countries – the others are Brazil, India, the US, and Argentina – account for 81.98% of it.