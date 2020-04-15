Bug Bomb Explosion Nearly Kills Family Of Seven In Sydney

bug bomb explosion nearly kills family 1 Todd Boaden/Facebook

A family of seven are lucky to be alive after 10 bug bombs were set off inside their home over the weekend, causing a huge explosion.

Advert

An ‘excessive amount of bug bombs’ had been used within the home in Ashbury, Sydney, which then triggered a gas explosion, according to a spokesperson for Fire and Rescue New South Wales.

The incident occurred just after 7am on Easter Sunday, April 12, with seven family members aged between eight and 73 inside the home when it happened.

bug bomb explosion 3 Todd Boaden/Facebook

Emergency services were called to the home on Fifth Street, responding to reports that the building had partially collapsed. Crews arriving at the scene described the destruction to the home as ‘about 90%’, news.com.au reports.

Advert

Neighbours who had heard the explosion rushed to try and help get the family members out of the home, with five people managing to escape. However, the two most elderly people had to be rescued by police.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance said one child and one elderly patient sustained serious injuries in the explosion and were taken to hospital in a stable condition, while four others were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

bug bomb explosion 5 Todd Boaden/Facebook

Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Superintendent Scott Dodson said some of the family members were found ‘on top of the rubble’, and were ‘extremely lucky to have survived’.

He told The Sydney Morning Herald the home was ‘a complete write-off’ and ‘will have to be destroyed’, adding: ‘It was quite dangerous for the firefighters entering the building.’

One of the first responders on the scene, Todd Boaden, shared pictures of the aftermath of the explosion on Facebook, saying they were ‘the result of 10 bug bombs and a gas stove’.

He urged anybody thinking of bug bombing their home to ‘read the instructions carefully’ and ‘turn off [the] power at the circuit breakers’ beforehand.

bug bomb explosion 4 Todd Boaden/Facebook

Advert

Fire and Rescue NSW issued a warning over the use of bug bombs, reminding residents to ‘carefully read and follow the safety instructions’ when using them in the home.

The rescue service continued:

FRNSW attended the scene where it was discovered an excessive amount of bug bombs were used in the home and other home appliance safety precautions not followed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, leading to the explosion. We urge everyone to be mindful when using these products in the home so that incidents like this can be avoided.

bug bomb explosion 2 Todd Boaden/Facebook

Following the explosion, police put an exclusion zone around the home while emergency services managed the scene.

Hopefully the family makes a speedy recovery.