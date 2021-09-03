Bumble Creates Fund For People Affected By New Texas Abortion Law
Bumble has said it is creating a relief fund for people impacted by restrictive new abortion laws in Texas.
The dating app, which is based in Austin, said that it would be donating to women’s reproductive rights charities in the state, after the Supreme Court announced it would not move to block plans to ban abortions in the state after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
The law, which according to CNN is set to outlaw 85% of abortions carried out in Texas, is the most restrictive abortion legislation in the United States.
In a statement, Bumble said:
Starting today, Bumble has created a relief fund supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum who seek abortions in Texas.
Bumble is women-founded and women-led, and from day one we’ve stood up for the most vulnerable. We’ll keep fighting against regressive laws like #SB8.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the CEO of Match.com – which owns several popular dating sites including Tinder and Hinge and is based in Dallas – announced in an internal memo that she would be personally creating a fund to support employees who wished to seek abortion services.
‘The company generally does not take political stands unless it is relevant to our business. But in this instance, I personally, as a woman in Texas, could not keep silent,’ Shar Dubey said.
‘Surely everyone should see the danger of this highly punitive and unfair law that doesn’t even make an exception for victims of rape or incest. I would hate for our state to take this big step back in women’s rights.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Abortion, Now, Texas, women's rights