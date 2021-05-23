Bundles Of Cocaine Keeps Washing Up On The Florida Keys Coast

Public Domain/USBPChiefMIP/Twitter

A very different kind of bounty has been washing up on the Florida coastline, as residents keep finding large bags of cocaine.

The US Border Patrol’s Miami Sector says a total of 10 pounds of cocaine and 15 pounds of marijuana have been discovered by ‘good samaritans’ in the Florida Keys over the past week.

Earlier this month, boaters in the chain of islands reported finding a number of large bags of cocaine, each weighing around 1.1kg, in what officials say is the latest in a series of similar discoveries made in the region recently.

Adam Hoffman, a US Border Patrol spokesperson, told the Miami Herald the incidents follow a larger discovery made back in April, when a shipment containing 73 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $1.7 million was discovered floating in a large sack off the shore of Key Largo.

In a separate incident in early May, a boater in Middle Keys came across a large garbage sack containing 62 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $100,000. Meanwhile, in December last year a snorkeler came across 25 bricks of cocaine floating loose in the water at Craig Key, CBS Miami reports.

While it’s not clear where exactly the packages came from, or where they were supposed to be headed, smugglers from Cuba and other Caribbean islands have long used the Florida shoreline to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the United States by boat, despite efforts by border officials to curb the roaring drug trade in the state.

Following the April discovery, Hoffman told the Herald the uptick in this kind of discovery ‘indicates that smugglers continue to operate along the Florida coastline.’

All of the packages have been handed over to Border Patrol. In a statement, Hoffman said, ‘We are grateful for the community’s support to our border security mission here in Florida.’