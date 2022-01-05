unilad
Burger King Launches Vegan Nuggets In UK Fast Food Chain First

by : Shola Lee on : 05 Jan 2022 12:37
Burger King has become the first UK fast food chain to sell vegan nuggets.

The nuggets, which are made from pea and soy protein, have been certified by the Vegan Society and are an addition to the chain’s expanding vegan menu, which already includes the Vegan Royale burger.

Today, January 5, the fast food franchise tweeted, ‘VEGAN NUGGETS ARE OUT NOW THIS IS NOT A DRILL.’

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said:

We’re pleased to announce the launch of BKUK’s new vegan nuggets across our menus nationwide – a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 50% meat-free menu by 2030.

The company also reportedly plans to achieve a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41%.

Burger King (PA Images)PA Images

Murdoch went on to explain that the chain was committed to catering for a full range of customers:

Adapting to customer preferences is a key focus at Burger King – we are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices, whether through clear nutrition and allergen labelling, or by offering vegan and vegetarian options.

The executive then went on to explain why the product was a ‘positive step’ in helping reduce the company’s carbon footprint, as well as ‘driving innovation in our menus in response to growing demand for meatless alternatives and products with no animal protein in the UK’.

The closest thing McDonald’s has to Burger King’s vegan nuggets are Veggie Dippers, although its new McPlant burger is now available across all UK and Ireland branches.

The news was announced with the tweet, ‘It’s official, McPlant is here.’

The national rollout comes following the burger’s successful trial in 250 McDonald’s restaurants last year.

The McPlant joins the menu just in time for Veganuary, and the fast-food chain has confirmed that the vegan option is cooked separately with dedicated utensils.

