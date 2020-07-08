Bus Driver Beaten By Passengers Who Refused To Wear Masks Left Brain Dead
A French bus driver has been left brain dead after being beaten by a group of passengers refusing to wear face masks.
In light of the ongoing health crisis, it is currently mandatory for passengers in France to wear masks when on public transport.
The horrific ordeal which left 58-year-old driver Philippe Monguillot on life support took place on Sunday, July 5, in Bayonne, France.
Reports say a group of people – thought to involve four men – dragged Monguillot off the bus onto the platform. Two of the four men then kicked and punched him violently to the upper part of the body, the head in particular.
Monguillot was left brain dead after the barbaric attack meaning he no chance of recovery because as his body is unable to survive without artificial life support.
Speaking about her husband’s state of health yesterday, July 7, Véronique Monguillot said to BFM TV:
The state of health of my husband this evening is still the same, that is to say extremely serious and it is a matter of a few hours. His brain no longer works at all.
He fell into a deep coma from the start. There was nothing more to do.
She added that she believes there was a ‘relentlessness’ to her husband’s attack.
Deputy prosecutor Marc Mariée announced yesterday that the prosecution has asked for the indictment of four people, including two for attempted homicide. The two men are said to be 22 and 23 years old and were ‘known to the police’.
One of the other members of the group are reported to be indicted for ‘removal of the criminal from arrest and search and non-assistance to person in danger’ while the fourth is being indicted for failing to assist a person in danger.
In a statement Mariée said:
The violence of the beatings, their aim, and the statements (during the hearings) allow me to retain the qualification of attempted homicide for the two accused who carried out the beatings.
A ‘white march’ is taking place today for Monguillot, as stated by his daughter Marie. The first white march took place in Brussels in 1996 after demonstrators campaigned for better protection for children and a better functioning justice system following the arrest of serial killer Marc Dutroux.
In a Facebook post Marie wrote:
Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8th, it will be a white march in tribute to my daddy at 19 pm. We will start from Balichon, the place of aggression to the hospital.
Everyone can come in support, but thanks already to each and everyone of you for what you get from us.
Our thoughts are with Monguillot’s family and friends through this extremely difficult time.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Attack, Brain Dead, Bus Driver, France, World News