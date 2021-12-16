Business Offers Two Free Homes To Employees

Pexels

Workers are being offered two free homes as an incentive by a company in Florida.

Mechanical One, an air conditioning and plumbing company located in Altamonte Springs, has set aside $500,000 to build houses for its employees on two different lots.

The houses on offer will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and be brand new and mortgage-free.

President and CEO of Mechanical One, Jason James, first announced the initiative at a staff gathering on December 4.

He told the Orlando Sentinel the initiative started because his ‘passion is really trying to reinvent employee appreciation’.

He said:

Our business model is really, if we take care of our people, they are going to do more for us than any marketing budget.

While he considered other rewards, such as a new car or a holiday, James realised that ‘many of [the company’s] employees own a home already, but a lot of them rent’.

In order to take part in the drawing, and receive the two houses, employees must also be willing to do 20 hours of community service at a non-profit organisation, and take a class in financial literacy. They must also have worked at the company for at least a year, AP News reports.

James explained that employees subsequently ‘get a financial education, which helps them get to the goal of owning their own home anyway, and it has an impact on the community’.

The company has nearly 100 employees, and first got up and running in July, so it will be a while until members of staff qualify.

However, Central Florida plumbing operations manager for Mechanical One, Anthony Mitchell, said he was already excited for the initiative.

‘There’s nothing like coming home to the wife and saying, ‘Honey, I’m bringing home a new house’,’ he said.

The lucky draw is expected to take place in December, 2022.