Cadbury Unveils New Dairy Milk Logo For First Time In 50 Years
Cadbury has unveiled its new Dairy Milk logo after having the same one for 50 years.
The popular chocolate brand’s new design is said to hit shelves next week with it making its debut in Australia first.
But, before you start feeling too nostalgic, the ‘Cadbury’ part of the logo is staying practically the same in its signature, curly writing with an extra loop, the ‘Dairy Milk’ part of the logo will be boasting a new font.
A spokesperson for Cadbury said to news.com.au:
The new elevated packaging includes a redrawn wordmark, new iconography and typography, making the look and feel more natural, authentic and high quality.
The revitalisation of the Cadbury wordmark drew inspiration from the hand of founder John Cadbury himself to create a beautifully crafted signature with a more contemporary feel.
After its release in Australia, the new logo will debut in South Africa and Malaysia later in the year, with further markets launching at the beginning of 2021.
The new logo will be accompanied by the return of the much missed Cadbury’s Marble chocolate bar.
Paul Chatfield, Director of Chocolate Marketing at Mondelez Australia (Cadbury’s parent company) said:
Given the uncertain and unfamiliar times, we’re glad to bring a little happiness and nostalgia by relaunching the classic favourite to those around the country who have been asking us to bring Marble back.
John Cadbury believed in generosity and the special bonding of people — through a simple block of chocolate. It seems fitting that we’re launching the new Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging to reflect this founding principle of generosity and authenticity at such a challenging time.
Cadbury milk chocolate first hit shelves in 1897, followed by Bournville dark chocolate being released in 1908.
The signature curly font the ‘Cadbury’ part of the logo has is reportedly based off William Cadbury’s handwriting. William was the grandson of the company’s founder, John Cadbury.
While the Bournville logo has always been red, Dairy Milk didn’t become purple until 1920; it was the following year the Cadbury logo of William’s handwriting made its debut on the company’s transport vans. It was then used ‘across the brand’ in 1952 along with the two glasses of milk logo.
As Easter approaches this weekend, chocolate companies across the world will have their work cut out for them with Cadbury’s Melbourne factory apparently producing 300 million eggs every year for Australia and New Zealand – 299 million of which are being delivered straight to me.
Happy Easter!
