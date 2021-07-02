unilad
Caitlyn Jenner Brands Gwen Berry National Anthem Protest ‘Disgusting’ In Explosive Rant

by : Julia Banim on : 02 Jul 2021 11:52
Caitlin Jenner Brands Gwen Berry National Anthem Protest ‘Disgusting’ In Explosive RantPA Images

Caitlin Jenner has blasted Gwen Berry after the hammer thrower opted to turn away from the American flag during the National Anthem, displaying a t-shirt bearing the slogan ‘Activist Athlete’.

Berry, 32, made her peaceful protest during the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, June 26, sparking criticism from various conservative figures who accused her of being against her own country.

Former Olympian Jenner, who is currently running for governor of California, has now described Berry’s demonstration as ‘disgusting’.

Gwen Berry (PA Images)PA Images

During an interview on Newsmax TV, Jenner stated:

I don’t like political statements on the podium. We shouldn’t do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world. Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games – there are 150-something countries in the UN and it has such potential for good. Don’t destroy it.

Jenner, who is a member of the Republican party, went on to assert that she didn’t believe Berry would get the chance to repeat her protest at the Tokyo Olympic Games:

To be honest with you, we don’t have a worry in the world that she’ll be on the podium there, because she got third there. The other two girls ahead of her are so much better, and there’s other ones around the world in the hammer throw. So I think that was kind of her last hurrah.

Taking to Twitter after the trials, Berry clarified that she ‘never said’ she ‘hated this country’, adding:

People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE.

Speaking with Black News Channel, Berry explained that she had in fact been taking a stand against the third line of the anthem, which makes reference to the abuse of enslaved people in the US.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Caitlyn Jenner, Now

Credits

Newsmax TV/YouTube and 2 others

  1. Newsmax TV/YouTube

    Caitlyn Jenner on Gwen Berry: "Honestly, it's disgusting" | Greg Kelly Reports

  2. Gwen Berry OLY/Twitter

    @MzBerryThrows

  3. BNC News/YouTube

    Gwen Berry Talks Decision to Turn Back on American Flag at Olympic Trials

 