Caitlyn Jenner Brands Gwen Berry National Anthem Protest ‘Disgusting’ In Explosive Rant

PA Images

Caitlin Jenner has blasted Gwen Berry after the hammer thrower opted to turn away from the American flag during the National Anthem, displaying a t-shirt bearing the slogan ‘Activist Athlete’.

Berry, 32, made her peaceful protest during the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, June 26, sparking criticism from various conservative figures who accused her of being against her own country.

Former Olympian Jenner, who is currently running for governor of California, has now described Berry’s demonstration as ‘disgusting’.

PA Images

During an interview on Newsmax TV, Jenner stated:

I don’t like political statements on the podium. We shouldn’t do that. This is the greatest gathering of people and countries in the world. Over 200 countries will be at the Olympic Games – there are 150-something countries in the UN and it has such potential for good. Don’t destroy it.

Jenner, who is a member of the Republican party, went on to assert that she didn’t believe Berry would get the chance to repeat her protest at the Tokyo Olympic Games:

To be honest with you, we don’t have a worry in the world that she’ll be on the podium there, because she got third there. The other two girls ahead of her are so much better, and there’s other ones around the world in the hammer throw. So I think that was kind of her last hurrah.

Taking to Twitter after the trials, Berry clarified that she ‘never said’ she ‘hated this country’, adding:

People try to put words in my mouth but they can’t. That’s why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE.

Speaking with Black News Channel, Berry explained that she had in fact been taking a stand against the third line of the anthem, which makes reference to the abuse of enslaved people in the US.