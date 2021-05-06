Caitlyn Jenner Complains All Her Friends Are Leaving California Because Of The Homeless

Fox News/ PA Images

Caitlyn Jenner has been accused of being ‘out of touch’ and ‘callous’ after complaining that homelessness in California was causing all her rich friends to leave the state.

During an interview with Sean Hannity, Jenner claimed that the amount of homeless people on the streets in California was making cities like Los Angeles less attractive to wealthy people.

‘Business are leaving left and right, 18,000 companies have left California. My friends are leaving California,’ she said. ‘My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and seeing the homeless’.’

Jenner recently announced that she was running to become Governor of California, attacking incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom as ‘elitist’ and a ‘career politician’. However, following her comments last night, Jenner has been met with accusations of coming across as elitist herself.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Caitlyn for teaching a class called ‘Vulgar Displays of Wealth & Privilege 101′,’ one user said in response to the clip.

Many have taken particular issue with the context in which Jenner was making her comments, with the interview having been conducted inside the 71-year old former Olympian’s private airplane hanger.

‘All these homeless are ruining my private hangar is a hell of a political slogan,’ journalist Reza Aslan tweeted. Another person said that Jenner’s comments amounted to ‘straight up class warfare’, adding that it was ‘so sad the person with their private jet has to set eyes on the homeless’.

Towards the end of the interview, she joked about her own private jet, saying, ‘Now I’m gonna find my plane around the corner and I’m gonna take it for a flight.’ But as for herself, Jenner said that she has no plans to join her wealthy friends in their apparent exodus, telling Hannity, ‘Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Jenner outlined her political views as a lifelong Republican, saying that while she was economically conservative, she considered herself ‘very progressive’ when it came to social issues as a result of her experience as a trans woman within the LGBTQ+ community.