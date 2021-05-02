unilad
Caitlyn Jenner Criticised For Saying Transgender Girls Shouldn’t Participate In Female Sports

by : Emily Brown on : 02 May 2021 10:38
Caitlyn Jenner has been slammed online after expressing her belief that transgender girls shouldn’t be allowed to participate in female sports. 

Politicians, transgender people and allies of the trans community have been vocal about the participation of trans girls in female sports in recent months, as there have been dozens of bills targeting trans athletes in the US.

Jenner, who is a trans woman and former athlete, described the matter as an ‘issue of fairness’ during the impromptu interview that took place as she left a Starbucks on Saturday, May 1.

Speaking to TMZ, the former Olympic champion made her thoughts clear on the matter, as she said:

This is a question of fairness. That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools.

The interviewer attempted to continue the conversation as they asked Jenner whether preventing trans girls from taking part in female sports was ‘delegitimising their identity’, but she brought the exchange to a close by responding: ‘Have a good day.’

PA Images

Jenner’s controversial stance may have an impact on her run as a candidate for California governor, as many social media users have slammed her for the comments, with one person describing her as a ‘traitor’.

They wrote: ‘Caitlyn Jenner is such a traitor and what she’s doing is a big slap in the face to all the trans women that rallied around and supported her. It really be your own!’

Another commented: ‘Caitlyn Jenner became the face of the trans community and she wants to make sure that nobody gets the same privileges she has.’

A third described Jenner as being ‘so smothered in privilege’, adding: ‘[She is] so distant from the struggles of other trans people, that her experience of transness is almost nothing like anyone else’s. This is never going to impact her. And her past as a pro athlete just highlights that privilege even more.’

In spite of the backlash, Jenner reiterated her views as she shared her interview on Twitter, writing she was ‘clear’ about where she stands, saying again: ‘It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.’

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.

