Caitlyn Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Trump Lost The Election In Bizarre Interview

Caitlyn Jenner seems to be unable to acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to current US President Joe Biden.

The former Olympian and reality television star announced that she is running for governor of California and has made it clear that she wants to model her political presence after former president Donald Trump. Caitlyn Jenner has been a longtime Republican and publicly supported Trump during the early parts of his presidency before revoking her support over Trump’s stance on transgender rights.

Jenner recently appeared on television show The View, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Sara Haines, and spoke about her current campaign to become California’s governor. Thats said, the conversation got heated when she was asked directly whether she thinks the election was stolen from Trump.

During the interview, The View co-host Joy Behar pressed Jenner to share her thoughts on the previous election:

‘I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?’

Jenner responded quickly by dodging the initial question and sharing what she liked most about Trump’s time in office:

‘I am not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think Donald Trump did do some good things and what I liked about Donald Trump is he was a disruptor.’

When Jenner was cut off and asked again about whether or not Donald Trump won the election, she continued to dodge the question by focusing on her admiration for Trump and how that will impact her political perspective:

‘He was a disruptor when he was president. I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disruptor in Sacramento. We need to change the system and I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.’

Once she realized the question would not get answered, Whoopi Goldberg cut off Jenner again and ended the interview. The other co-hosts can be heard laughing as Jenner remarked that she would love to come back and spend more time on the show. It’s hard to imagine she will be invited back soon.