Caitlyn Jenner Responds To Critics After Saying Transgender Girls Shouldn’t Participate In Female Sports

Fox News/PA Images

Caitlyn Jenner has said she wants to ‘move on’ from her critics, after revealing that she didn’t believe transgender girls should be allowed to participate in girls’ sports.

In a primetime interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity last night, May 5, Jenner failed to elaborate on her position, but promised she would ‘explain more of that’ in the future.

The comments come days after Jenner caused outcry from within the trans community and beyond by stating that she backed new legislation to ban trans girls from competing on all-girls sports teams, calling the issue ‘a question of fairness’.

Responding to a question on the backlash, Jenner said, ‘That’s that. I don’t care. I move on,’ and later clarified, ‘I just said biological boys in sports. There’s more to it than that, and I think in the future I will explain more of that.’

Jenner’s interview with Hannity marks her first official sit-down since she announced an outsider run for Governor of California, where she is attempting to recall the sitting Democrat Gavin Newsom.

In last night’s interview, Jenner described herself as a political ‘outsider’ and a ‘compassionate disrupter’ and said that she believed her visibility was important for the trans community.

She told the Fox News host:

‘For me as a trans woman, I think role models are extremely important for young people. Our suicide rate is nine times higher than the general public. And for me to be a role model for them, to be out there – I am running for governor of the state of California – who would ever thunk that? We’ve never even had a woman governor.’

PA Images

Speaking about her struggles with her identity prior to transitioning in 2015, Jenner said that she would never have been able to enter politics freely before coming out as a woman, explaining, ‘I can be myself now. I couldn’t do it before, because I had too many secrets.’

Jenner has long been known for her conservative views, however her positions on social and cultural issues have drawn controversy in recent years, with many believing them to stand in stark contrast to her position as one of the world’s highest profile trans figures.

Her decision to choose Hannity – a show loyal to the Trump base – will likely only strengthen these criticisms. The former Olympian and Keeping Up With Kardashian star initially supported Trump in 2016, before breaking with him over his support for anti-trans so-called ‘bathroom bills’ and his banning of trans personnel from the military.