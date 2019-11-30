Caitlyn Jenner Says Khloé Kardashian Hasn’t Spoken To Her In Six Years

ITV/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Where the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes, drama is always soon to follow. They built a dynasty off the back of it, so why stray from their brand now?

On a recent episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here, Caitlyn didn’t hold back when telling the camp that there’s been an ongoing feud between herself and Khloé Kardashian since going public with her transition.

Surprising, since Khloé bought Caitlyn her first pair of heels post-transition, well, according to their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Probably just reality show fodder though.

Brutally, she compared the reaction of her son Brandon to that of Khloé’s, her step-daughter. Inner circle feuding isn’t cool, but neither is the media gossip machine, yet here we are.

Caitlyn said:

Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process.

She didn’t flinch before adding that the pair ‘really haven’t talked’ in five or six years, and as Caitlyn came out publicly in June 2015, the issues between the two may have started before Caitlyn’s Vanity Fair cover dropped, which announced her gender identity to the world.

Now if you’ve managed to make it this far, then you’re clearly here for the scoop and I’m just oh-so happy to provide. Caitlyn’s 70th birthday celebration was a bash to behold (got that E! coin, you know) and pretty much the whole brood was in attendance, from Kylie to Kim, Kendall and Kourtney.

The one child that decided the gig just wasn’t for her, was Khloé Kardashian. TMZ reports that Khloé personally phoned Caitlyn to say she wouldn’t be attending the event, so she sent a huge bouquet of flowers instead.

But, as we’ve now learnt through the horse’s very own mouth (not calling Caitlyn a horse before you all get carried away) Khloé hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn in, like, a total hot minute. Which must include that very same reported phone call.

I’m no detective but something just doesn’t add up add up here, and if my gay senses are correct then someone is lying about their relationship. But who?

Will Khloé admit guilt? Or will Caitlyn? The intrigue.

Until then, we should probably just take a nap.

