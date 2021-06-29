California Bans State Travel To Florida Over Transgender Athlete Ban

PA Images/ABC News

California has banned state-funded travel to five states over the passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation, officials announced this week.

Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia have been added to the ‘symbolic’ list, over what California’s attorney general described as ‘a coordinated attack on fundamental civil rights.’

The states are among the latest to have passed anti-trans legislation, primarily targeting transgender children by preventing them from participating in school sports.

In total, 17 states have now been added to the California state-travel ban, which prevents California state employees from travelling to the states for work, in a move which attorney general Rob Bonta said was ‘about aligning our dollars with our values.’

The ban was first introduced in 2016 in response to controversial anti-trans bathroom bills passed in states like North Carolina, and requires California to stop state-funded travel to states that enact laws discriminating against people based on sex, gender identity or sexuality, per the New York Times.

Lawmakers behind the ban have acknowledged that it is ‘largely symbolic,’ but say that it’s intended to protect state workers from being sent to places where they may face discrimination.

‘Is this more symbolic than actually an economic driving force? Most certainly so,’ Evan Low, who co-sponsored the bill, told the Times in 2017. ‘But it allows the conversation to continue to occur to say, ‘Wow, these states really don’t value the basic, fundamental rights of all of its citizens?”

States impacted by the travel ban have described it as ‘West Coast liberals’ imposing ‘unfounded moral judgment.’

