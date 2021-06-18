California ‘Could Have Five Of These Heatwaves Before The End Of Summer’

PA Images

California is hot at the best of times, but the state is now facing up to five heatwaves before the end of summer.

While most of us dream of sunny days, California longs for cooler temperatures. In recent years, the state has been engulfed by fires because of its consistent heat, with locals also having to take measures to reduce water use.

For yet another year California is in this dangerous situation, and there could be many heatwaves to endure before the situation improves.

Temperatures in California are expected to remain at around 100-110°F (37-43°C) this week, BBC News reports. On the back of this rising temperature, many are being told to stay indoors and protect themselves as daily tasks become more difficult to undertake.

There will also be challenges for the state’s infrastructure. Governor Gavin Newsom’s office stated that he had signed a proclamation to free up more energy:

The proclamation suspends certain permitting requirements, allowing the use of back-up power generation and freeing up additional energy capacity to help alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid.

The California Independent System Operator has also asked the public to set thermostats to 78°F and avoid using unnecessary power.

The region is experiencing increasingly frequent problems with heat – an issue that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Park Williams, a climate and fire scientist at the University of California told Associated Press, ‘When the soil is wet, heat waves aren’t so bad. But if it’s dry, we are under extreme risk,’ which will, of course, concern many as it seems more heatwaves are imminent.

Williams noted ‘We could have two, three, four, five of these heatwaves before the end of the summer.’

With this in mind, the state may have to take additional action to preserve power and reduce the risk of heat-related deaths.