California Family Say Their House Where Jaws Child Star Judith Barsi Was Murdered Is Haunted
A family in California say their house – the site of Jaws child star Judith Barsi’s murder – is haunted and that they struggle to sleep at night because of it.
The Bernal family moved into the residence in 2001 and later found out from a neighbour that a double homicide had taken place 13 years prior, a fact they weren’t aware of when purchasing their new home.
Child star Judith and her mother Maria were murdered by Jozsef Barsi, Judith’s father, in 1988.
Following the family’s discovery, they went on Quibi’s new show Murder House Flip to talk about their experience, with the show’s team giving the house a makeover.
You can watch the trailer for the show here:
Jozsef shot both Judith and Maria before soaking their bodies in gasoline and setting them alight. He then killed himself in the family’s garage two days later, according to The New York Times.
Judith, who was just 11 years old when she was murdered, starred in Jaws IV: The Revenge along with several television shows such popular 80s show Cheers. She also starred in TV commercials.
Gaby Bernal was 10 years old when she moved into the house and sleeps in the room believed to be where Judith was murdered.
Discussing how the house’s history affects her, Gaby said, as per TooFab.com:
I didn’t sleep last night at all. I felt like someone was watching me. Stuff like that makes it very real and scary and very unsettling.
I started having an imaginary friend named Joseph. He would open and close the garage door when my dad would come home and turn off and on the lights.
We came to find out the killer’s name was actually Joseph.
Sometimes I feel like someone is behind me when I walk down the hallway.
She added that she can’t sleep facing her bedroom window as Judith was allegedly shot in the head while sleeping while facing in that direction.
Dreamcatchers are also hung throughout her room to help ease her recurring nightmares.
Gaby’s mother even admitted to hearing footsteps in the house as well, while her father said he feels ‘like someone is behind [him]’ when he walks down the hallway.
The show’s designer Mikel Welch said, ‘You can just tell there’s so much love in this house, but at the same time this house has taken an extreme toll on Gaby and her family.’
Designer Joelle Uzyel added that she could tell there was ‘bad energy’ in the house.
The series sees Mikel and Joelle visit other houses where murders have taken place in order to renovate them, including one home that may still have bodies buried in its garden, as well as a dream home a couple could only afford because a woman had been dismembered there.
New episodes of Murder House Flip air every Wednesday on Quibi. The first two episodes are available to stream now.
