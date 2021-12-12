California Governor To Use Controversial Abortion Ruling To Design New Gun Law

Alamy

The Governor of California has pledged to use a recent decision by the Supreme Court on abortion rights to implement new gun laws.

Gavin Newsom said that the court’s ruling to allow a law permitting private individuals in Texas to sue anyone who performs or assists an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy to remain in place amid legal challenges paved the way for similar laws allowing private lawsuits on other hot-button issues, such as gun control.

Using the precedent he said was set by the Supreme Court in Friday’s ruling, Newsom announced proposals for a law that would see California residents given the right to sue gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers.

‘I am outraged by yesterday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing Texas’s ban on most abortion services to remain in place,’ Newsom said in a statement.

‘If states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts… then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way.’

The Democrat said he would work with California’s attorney general to draft a law equivalent to the Texas ‘heartbeat bill’ that would let citizens sue manufacturers and suppliers of assault weapons and so-called ‘ghost gun kits’ for up to $10,000 per violation.

Newsom’s promise came after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the decision of the Conservative-majority court would lead to other states attempting to copy the Texas law, blasting her fellow Justices for failing to ‘put an end to this madness,’ Reuters reports.