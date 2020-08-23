California Requests Wildfire Help From Australia As Blaze Becomes One Of Its Largest PA Images

California has called upon Australia and Canada for help as the state continues to be obliterated by wildfires.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling rampant, furious blazes across the state. So far, the fires have burned through more than one million acres, an area bigger than Rhode Island, injured at least 43 people – including first responders – and killed six. Flames and smoke can even be seen from space.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has warned that emergency workers are struggling to contain the flames, calling out for help from Canada and Australia, the latter of which fought off one of the worst bushfire seasons on record last year.

There’s been 585 seperate wildfires so far, with some ranking as the biggest ever experienced by the state. On Friday, August 21, Newsom said as per BBC News: ‘These fires are stretching our resources, our personnel.’

Originating in Napa County, the sea of fire spread across the state after more than 12,000 dry lightning strikes, consuming Lake, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo counties. In Death Valley National Park, officials believe thermometeres reached the highest-ever recorded temperature at 54.4C.

US President Donald Trump has since signed a disaster declaration for the state and approved federal aid, as the fires continue to nearly double in size, forcing more than 175,000 residents to flee their homes.

In a statement, Newsom said:

Thank you to the President for your partnership and granting this urgent Major Disaster Declaration. California is battling two of the largest fires in our history and has seen nearly 600 new fires in the last week caused by dry lightning strikes. These are unprecedented times and conditions, but California is strong – we will get through this.

As some firefighters power through 72-hour shifts to try and extinguish the blazes, a Fresno city official said: ‘They’re scrambling for bodies’. In addition to pulling in resources from Oregon, New Mexico and Texas, Newsom has called for ‘the world’s best wildfire-fighters’ in Australia.

California Wildfires PA Images

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared images of the fires from the International Space Station, writing on Twitter: ‘Thanks to all of the fire fighters and emergency teams who are working around the clock trying to get these fires contained. Thoughts and prayers to all of the people in the impacted areas.’

‘We simply haven’t seen anything like this in many, many years,’ Newsom added. The largest wildfire lies – dubbed the LNU Lightning Complex – around Napa and Sonoma north of San Francisco. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, it’s only around 15% contained.

In Santa Cruz county, 115 homes have been destroyed, with one evacuee telling KGO: ‘I left with my clothes… two guitars and a dog.’

In a chilling tweet, the governor also wrote: ‘If you don’t believe in climate change, come to California.’