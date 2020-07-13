California Server Who Threw Out Silicon Valley CEO For Racist Rant Gets $82,000 In Tips
Gennica Cochran, the server who threw out Michael Lofthouse for going on a racist rant in a California restaurant, has received $82,000 in tips since the incident.
The Orosa and Chan families, from southern California, had been celebrating Mari Orosa’s birthday at the Bernardus Lodge and Spa’s Lucia restaurant in Carmel Valley on July 4, when Lofthouse began his racist rant, saying, ‘Trump’s gonna f*ck you.’
The clip was shared online, in which server Gennica Cochran can be seen repeatedly telling Lofthouse to leave the restaurant after making the hideous comments.
Cochran has since been praised for her dealing of the situation, referring to the Orosa and Chan families as ‘valued guests’ and getting Lofthouse – CEO of San Francisco-based information technology and services company Solid8 – to leave the restaurant.
Now, Cochran has received a massive $82,000 in tips via a GoFundMe page set up for her since the incident.
The page was created by Jeremy Stephens, who wrote:
As much as it’s satisfying to drag the man who who did this to that family, it’s even more satisfying when we lift up the people who stand up to defend those who are on the receiving end of such racism. In this case, that person is this server/yoga instructor Gennica Cochran. She spoke out with a passionate fury against this man, possibly putting her job on the line amidst an economic crisis in order to fight back against just a taste of the racism that is running rampant in our country.
We are raising money for Gennica, 100% of which will go to her directly. We want to show our appreciation for the everyday heroes that are doing what they can to make the world a better place for those who deal with racism in all forms on a near daily basis.
Cochran has been working in hospitality for 20 years and explained that something ‘came over her’ after hearing Lofthouse’s disgusting remarks.
Lofthouse – who emigrated to the US from the UK – has since stepped down from his position as CEO of information technology strategy company Solid8, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cochran, who is also a yoga instructor, spoke to ABC7 News about confronting the CEO.
Cochran said:
I felt very protective of [the Orosa and Chan families]. You don’t come in here and say those kinds of things to people. Especially people feel so raw coming out of quarantine. Most of these people this is the first time that they’ve been out to dinner and then you have someone attacking them it was just no, no, I don’t have time for this.
I’m not a mother, but I felt almost maternal. Right, like this is my family and I will take care of them and I will do whatever I can to protect these people. To have someone hate you just because of the way that you look, that’s beyond me. I don’t understand it.
In regards to the donations, Cochran said it will help her focus of her love of teaching yoga, though she is also looking to donate some of the money.
While $82,000 is an amazing amount of money to raise for what she did, Cochran’s action at the restaurant was priceless.
