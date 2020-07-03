California Woman Issued Arrest Warrant After Going On Multiple Racist Tirades ABC7

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Torrance woman whose racist tirades have achieved infamy online.

Lena Hernandez was at the centre of two viral videos that recently emerged online. The first saw her verbally assaulting another Filipina-American resident, Sherry Bulseco, as she was working out in Wilson Park.

Unprovoked, Hernandez told her to ‘go back to whatever f*cking Asian country you come from’.

You can watch the incident here:

Hernandez has also been charged with misdemeanour battery in connection with an October 2019 incident, in which she pushed a Filipina-American resident to the ground inside Del Amo Mall.

Yesterday, July 2, the Torrance City Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against the retired social worker. However, she has not yet been apprehended for the charge, at which point an arraignment will be determined.

While there is no video of this particular incident, a ‘call for action’ regarding Hernandez’ numerous racist attacks details the ‘assault’ on Kayceelyn Salminao, who was pushed to the ground before the 54-year-old reportedly said: ‘You better not get the f*ck up, or else!”

According to the post, Hernandez then ‘grabbed her by the hair, pushed her head toward the ground, and punched her multiple times in the back of her head’. The call for action, tweeted by Salminao, adds that they will not let her acts ‘fueled by the hate of our status as Asian-Americans go unnoticed’.

Sherry reportedly ‘expressed to the police that she felt threatened’ by her ‘words and actions’, but ‘felt like she was the one who was being investigated for wrongdoing’.

The second incident, filmed in a car park, saw Hernandez referring to a Japanese-American resident – who asked to remain anonymous – as a ‘Chinaman’, while telling him: ‘You are going to get f*cked and your kids are going to get f*cked’.

You can watch the second filmed incident below:

A City of Torrance news release outlines police investigated two incidents that occurred at Wilson Park on June 10, 2020. However, ‘after a careful review of all the evidence available at this time, there is insufficient evidence to support filing any criminal charges against Ms. Hernandez’.

Referring to the current topical heat around racial injustice, the release added: ‘It is a prosecutor’s solemn duty to analyse a case based on the evidence and triability and not based on politics or public sentiment unrelated to the likelihood of prevailing before a jury.’

The arrest warrant has been issued in the amount of $1, with bail for recent misdemeanours often being set at $0 ‘due to the COVID-19 pandemic’.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk