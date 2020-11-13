unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Out Now

by : Saman Javed on : 13 Nov 2020 17:23
Activision

Know your history, or be doomed to repeat it: the latest release in the Black Ops sub-series is now available to buy in stores and online.

First confirmed in August with a teaser trailer, the latest Call of Duty game has been highly anticipated by gamers across the globe. Fans of the sub-series will know that this is the definitive sequel to the original Black Ops game, with a rating for mature audiences.

Advert

In a blog posted on November 11, Call of Duty creators said the game features three modes: single-player; multiplayer; and a new story in the Zombies mode.

Check out the trailer for the Zombies mode below:

The single-player campaign features a storyline that sees the return of Alex Mason, Frank Woods and Jason Hudson – characters from previous Black Ops games.

Advert

The blog said:

Along with playing as Mason, you’ll create your own operative and join a CIA-led task force in finding a global threat called ‘Perseus’, a Soviet agent that is set to shift the balance of the Cold War after decades of dormancy. Missions within the Campaign include a variety of differing playstyles, such as close quarter, stealth, and long-range combat scenarios.

As part of the game’s launch, players have the ability to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organisation that helps veterans in the US and UK find high-quality civilian jobs, by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment Challenger Pack.

Activision, the creators of the game, said 100% of its net proceeds received from sales of the Challenger Pack goes toward finding employment for veterans.

Advert

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania
News

Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election
News

Officials In Every Single State Confirm There Is No Evidence Of Voter Fraud In US Election

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team
News

Biden Appoints Trailblazing Trans War Veteran To Presidential Transition Team

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes
News

Biden Is Now Leading Trump By More Than 5 Million Popular Votes

Topics: News, Call of Duty, Gaming, Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox

Credits

Twitter and 1 other

  1. Twitter

    Call of Duty: Black Ops out Now

  2. Call of Duty Blog

    Announcement: Welcome to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

 