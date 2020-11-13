Activision

Know your history, or be doomed to repeat it: the latest release in the Black Ops sub-series is now available to buy in stores and online.

First confirmed in August with a teaser trailer, the latest Call of Duty game has been highly anticipated by gamers across the globe. Fans of the sub-series will know that this is the definitive sequel to the original Black Ops game, with a rating for mature audiences.

In a blog posted on November 11, Call of Duty creators said the game features three modes: single-player; multiplayer; and a new story in the Zombies mode.

Check out the trailer for the Zombies mode below:

The single-player campaign features a storyline that sees the return of Alex Mason, Frank Woods and Jason Hudson – characters from previous Black Ops games.

The blog said:

Along with playing as Mason, you’ll create your own operative and join a CIA-led task force in finding a global threat called ‘Perseus’, a Soviet agent that is set to shift the balance of the Cold War after decades of dormancy. Missions within the Campaign include a variety of differing playstyles, such as close quarter, stealth, and long-range combat scenarios.

As part of the game’s launch, players have the ability to support the Call of Duty Endowment, a nonprofit organisation that helps veterans in the US and UK find high-quality civilian jobs, by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment Challenger Pack.

Activision, the creators of the game, said 100% of its net proceeds received from sales of the Challenger Pack goes toward finding employment for veterans.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.