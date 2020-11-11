Call Of Duty Esports Player Fero Dies Aged 21
Professional Call Of Duty player Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez has died at the age of 21.
Henriquez’s death has been confirmed in a statement made by his family through his official Twitter account.
The statement emphasised that Henriquez did not die by suicide, as had been suggested in initial reports, and stated that he hadn’t been suffering from depression at the time of his passing.
According to the statement:
This is Maurice’s, aka F3ro, family. We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression.
We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time.
A statement from his team, the Florida Mutineers, reads as follows:
The Mutineers family sadly confirms today the sudden passing of Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez from multiple heart attacks.
At his family’s request, we report that his tragic death was not ruled a suicide. This is an unfathomable loss for his family, friends and the Mutineers team. He will be greatly missed everyday.
The team later added:
Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people. The gaming community will never forget your humor, your kindness, and your dedication.
Known as one of the most talented esports players of all time, Henriquez played for various teams, including Team Envy, Reckless, Team Kaliber and 100 Thieves, before joining the Florida Mutineers team.
As reported by Dot Esports, the esports world will remember Henriquez as being one of the very first mid-series substitutes in Call of Duty history, after he filled in for 100T at CWL Fort Worth back in March 2019.
During his time with the Florida Mutineers, the team won three Home Series events in 2020, finishing up the season with a top-eight finish for the $4.6 million CDL Championship.
Tributes have poured in for the young esports star, with fellow Call of Dury player 100T Nadeshot tweeting:
The Call of Duty world is hurting tonight for you, Fero. Let this be a reminder to all of us how fragile life can be so we can continue to cherish the friendships and memories that we’ve created over the last decade together as a community.
Our thoughts are with the family of Maurice ‘Fero’ Henriquez at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
