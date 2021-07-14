Calls Grow For Priti Patel To Resign Amid Euros Hypocrisy

PA

Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing calls to resign due to her ‘hypocrisy’ around racism and the Euros.

Patel, whose hard-line immigration policies regularly find her at odds with millions across the UK, has been widely criticised after appearing to condemn racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, but refused to condemn those who booed players taking the knee.

‘I am disgusted that England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media. It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable,’ she said, before people called her out for her past comments.

Patel has previously described taking the knee as ‘gesture politics’ and refused to condemn those who booed England players for doing so, saying: ‘That’s a choice for them, quite frankly.’

England’s Tyrone Mings tweeted that she couldn’t ‘pretend to be disgusted’ when she ‘stoked the fire’ of racism at the start of the Euros, with Tory MP Johnny Mercer saying he was ‘completely right’ and how he was ‘very uncomfortable’ with her actions.

Comedian Jason Manford also called for Patel to resign, backed by thousands of replies and retweets, the bulk of which simply say: ‘Resign.’

A Change.org petition campaigning for Patel’s resignation has also launched, though it’s only in its infancy.

‘We call for Priti Patel to resign as Home Secretary. For reasons of incompetence, fuelling division and fostering hatred, putting citizens lives at risk by not closing UK borders during a pandemic, loss of criminal database, making citizens feel insecure and actions and inactions that have lead to an increase in mental health issues amongst the population,’ it reads.

