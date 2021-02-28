Calls Grow For Teacher Who Said Breonna Taylor Caused Her Own Death To Be Fired

genn.ey/Instagram/Facebook

A high school teacher who claimed Breonna Taylor was partly responsible for her own death is facing growing calls to resign.

Susan McCoy, who teaches forensic science at a high school in Georgia, was filmed by a student implying that the 26-year-old medical worker brought on her own death due to the people she associated herself with.

Advert 10

‘I’m sorry she was killed, but you know when you hang out with people with guns and shooting, you’re likely to get caught in the crossfire,’ McCoy said, before adding, ‘What’s her name, Breonna something, the woman who was killed in the gunfire from the cops.’

You can watch the clip here:

In clip, you can hear McCoy falsely say that Taylor was ‘hanging out with the guy who was wanted on charges, and he fired at them, and they fired back’.

Advert 10

However, in actual fact the emergency room technician was in bed at home with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker, when she was shot and killed by police during a failed drug raid.

The couple woke up to the sound of banging on the door. The officers claim they announced themselves, but Walker says he did not hear this, and thought they were intruders.

Walker, who had no criminal record, shot a bullet as a warning shot in a bid to deter whoever was knocking on the door, however the bullet hit one of the officers in the leg. The police officers responded by shooting more than 30 rounds, six of which hit Taylor, killing her.

Breonna Taylor/Twitter

Advert 10

It was Breonna’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, who was wanted for narcotics charges.

Several of the student’s tried to correct McCoy, to which she responded, ‘Alright, let’s talk about science.’

Since the video went viral, there has been growing demands for her to step down as a teacher, with many raising concerns over her spreading misinformation to students.

McCoy has since sent out a video apologising to students for what she said, explaining that she never should have commented on something she didn’t understand.

Advert 10

‘I want to apologise sincerely publicly for things I said today in my class that had to do with something that I was very ignorant about. I’m just heartbroken that I said something so rude and disrespectful,’ she said.

‘All I can do is say I’m so sorry. I should never have talked about something that I didn’t understand and I truly, truly apologise and ask for forgiveness and hope that someday I can have that trust back with my students that I know that I lost.’

The school, Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, has confirmed it is investigating the incident.

Advert 10