Calls Grow For Tucker Carlson To Be Fired After He Goes On Dangerous Anti-Mask Rant

People are calling for Tucker Carlson to be fired from Fox News after the TV host went on an anti-mask rant.

Carlson is known for his controversial comments, but his most recent rant is being branded as ‘dangerous’ after sharing his opinions on children having to wear facemasks.

Carlson also branded people who wear masks voluntarily as ‘zealots and neurotics’ and compared seeing people still wear a mask despite having been vaccinated as like ‘watching a grown man expose himself in public’.

Continuing his rant about children wearing PPE, he said:

Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately, contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.

Carlson also called on people to ask those wearing masks to remove them ‘politely but firmly’ The Independent reports. He said, ‘The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate. Ask politely but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable’.’

His comments come despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advising people to wear a mask – including children over the age of two.

In the wake of Tucker’s comments on last night’s show, April 26, people are calling for Fox News to fire Carlson, and criticised the host for his dangerous comments.

One person wrote, ‘Good morning and Happy Tuesday to everyone who agrees that the Fairness Doctrine should be updated and reenacted so that trashy Fox News shows like Tucker Carlson will not be allowed to spread deadly lies.’

Another person said, ‘Tucker Carlson is an abomination. Wear masks, get vaxxed and have a good day,’ as a third person tweeted, ‘Why is Tucker Carlson allowed to incite harassment? Enact the #FairnessDoctrine now.’

The US’s FFC Fairness Doctrine is a policy that requires those with broadcast licenses, such as Fox News, to present controversial issues that the public show be aware of, and to do so in a manner that’s honest and balanced. They were also required to show opposing views.

The policy was created in 1949, but the rule was later removed from the Federal Register in 2011.

Carlson and Fox News are yet to comment on the ongoing backlash.

