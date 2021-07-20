unilad
Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Jul 2021 12:32
Calls Grow To Arrest Boris Johnson Following New Leaked Messages

Social media users are calling for Boris Johnson’s arrest after leaked messages alleged to show him arguing against an autumn lockdown as it was mainly elderly people going into hospital with coronavirus. 

The messages have been shared by the PM’s former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who has repeatedly accused the prime minister of failing to act quickly enough in imposing the lockdown that took place over Christmas last year.

In the exchange, which apparently took place on WhatsApp on October 15, Johnson appeared to say the government should ‘recalibrate’ its thinking about lockdown because ‘hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital’.

Dominic Cumming speaking to the House of Commons select committee (PA Images)PA Images

One message, cited by Sky News, reads:

I must say I have been slightly rocked by some of the data on COVID fatalities. The median age is 82 – 81 for men 85 for women. That is above life expectancy. So get COVID and live longer.

Hardly anyone under 60 goes into hospital (4 per cent ) and of those virtually all survive. And I no longer buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff. Folks I think we may need to recalibrate.

Another message said there are ‘max’ three million people aged over 80 years old in the country, adding: ‘It shows we don’t go for nation wide lockdown.’

The hashtag ‘#ArrestBorisJohnson’ began trending on Twitter following the release of the messages, with one person describing the PM as ‘selfish’ and ‘callous’.

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged WhatsApp message, they wrote:

Message from Boris Johnson to Dominic Cummings & others.

Johnson isn’t stupid. It’s worse than that.

He’s so selfish, lazy & callous that he can’t be a*sed to even try to understand a pandemic that’s killing huge number of his fellow citizens.

Another person described Johnson’s alleged decisions as ‘social murder’, writing: ‘Most of us with sense aren’t likely to be shocked by Dominic Cummings revelations. Those without sense won’t care. Arresting Boris Johnson needs to be a priority, calling our local police station to make a report is fair, surely?’

The messages came to light amid an interview with the BBC, Cummings’ first interview since he left Downing Street last November.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

