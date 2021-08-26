Calls Grow To Boycott New Anonymous Tip Line For Reporting Abortions

PA Images

Calls have been growing online to boycott a new anonymous tip line created to blow the whistle on women seeking abortions.

A Reddit thread has been created in opposition of the tip line, with the original post calling for other users to all make ‘bogus tips’ so as to render the whole system ‘useless’.

The post questions other Reddit users as to ‘any ideas on the best way to troll these dictators’, linking to the Pro Life Whistleblower site, which features the anonymous tip line.

On its homepage, the site reads ‘Help enforce the Texas Heartbeat Act’, before featuring a button to ‘Join the team’ and a second button to ‘Send an anonymous tip’.

The second button leads to a form that asks the user to state how they think the law has been violated, how they obtained such evidence, the clinic or doctor the information relates to, and the location details for that clinic or doctor.

The site states that the Texas Heartbeat Act ‘calls upon citizens to hold abortionists accountable to follow the law’.

The post has since amassed more than 81,500 votes and 3,000 comments, with other users taking to the post in support. One said, ‘So we can’t just put down Cecilia Abbott (wife of Texas Governor). As someone to report.’

Another wrote:

We should make it sound somewhat legit sounding right? Like I heard that my neighbor Mary Sue got an abortion. They might be smart enough to filter out the names of sexist politicians and/or religious leaders. Although, this is an abortion tip line so the ones that run it aren’t the brightest in the first place…’

A third commented, ‘Gonna send them pics of my filled menstrual cup. What if it’s an abortion and I don’t know?’

The post follows the announcement of a law being signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year on May 19, 2021, to prevent abortions from taking place after six weeks. Due to many women not even knowing they are pregnant at this stage, the law essentially amounted to an outright ban.

The bill was subsequently dubbed the ‘heartbeat law’, and it is set to come into full effect this September.

Texas is now the largest state in the US to have outlawed abortion so early on in a woman’s pregnancy.