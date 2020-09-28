Calls Grow To Decriminalise Cannabis In Parts Of Australia
Calls to decriminalise cannabis in Australian states are growing, with one New South Wales Labor MP telling Parliament legalising the drug would be ‘economically sensible’.
The country moved to permit the use of cannabis for medical purposes at a federal level in February 2016, though laws governing the drug vary from state to state.
The Legislative Assembly of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) voted to legalise the cultivation, possession and use of cannabis for recreational purposes in September 2019, while in Queensland legislation was passed in June 2020 permitting all registered medical practitioners to prescribe cannabis for a range of specified indications.
New South Wales (NSW) MP Rose Jackson is now pushing for the decriminalisation of cannabis in the state, as she addressed Parliament on September 23 and argued it would make sense for the economy.
Jackson claimed the drug is no more addictive ‘and may in fact be less harmful’ than alcohol or tobacco, and stressed that NSW should follow in the steps of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who opposes legalisation but supports reforms such as decriminalising possession, expunging past records and allowing medical cannabis.
Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Jackson said:
Over 33 countries have decriminalised or legalised cannabis, and if Joe Biden wins the US election all of America will have decriminalised cannabis.
The MP said the current marijuana laws prompted an ‘unbelievable waste’ of police and corrections resources, and stressed this is a cause she has supported from the start of her political career.
A spokesperson for Jodi McKay, Leader of the Opposition, told The Daily Telegraph the NSW Labor Party ‘does not support decriminalisation of recreational cannabis use’, meaning Jackson is going against her party’s views.
Jackson continued:
At the very least we should be having a public conversation about decriminalising cannabis.
Millions of Australians have tried cannabis at least once and I reckon it is a conversation a lot of people want our leaders to start having.
Let us get New South Wales on the right side of history and decriminalise cannabis in this state. It is New South Wales that is lagging in not even conducting a public conversation about this issue.
The Labor MP cited overwhelming support for decriminalisation and said the public’s feelings on the matter could not be ignored.
Her opinions on marijuana laws have been condemned by drug reformers, with advocacy group Drug Free Australia claiming marijuana is not safer than cigarettes and has been linked to higher rates of psychosis.
