Cambridge University Head Resigns Over Allegations He Mishandled Sexual Misconduct Claims
The head of a University of Cambridge college has resigned after a report concluded he had mishandled complaints of sexual misconduct raised by students.
The Reverend Dr Jeremy Morris had stepped away from his role as master of Trinity Hall in 2020 after more than 500 students asked for an independent review of the handling of complaints at the college. A subsequent report recommended that Dr Morris be subject to disciplinary action for his failings, leading him to resign earlier this week.
Dr Morris, a Church of England clergyman, was named in a Tortoise investigation as one of several members of staff at the college who mishandled ‘multiple’ complaints of rape and sexual assault by a male student. Dr Morris had also previously faced backlash in 2019 for readmitting a professor who had been banned from contacting students after being accused of sexual harassment by at least 10 students, BBC News reports.
An independent review conducted by Gemma White QC, commissioned by Cambridge University, concluded that Dr Morris should face disciplinary proceedings for his handling of one allegation against a third party, following interviews with more than 60 people.
In a statement, Trinity Hall confirmed Dr Morris had offered his resignation, despite disputing the investigation’s findings.
It said, per The Independent:
The Master disputes this recommendation, noting, in particular, the enquiry’s recognition that a number of contributors had praised his personal support for those who have raised issues of sexual abuse in specific situations.
However, he considers that it is in the best interests of the college for him to offer his resignation, given the difficulties of the last 18 months, to enable the search for a new Master to begin.
Trinity Hall’s governing body said that it agreed with the independent report’s findings.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
