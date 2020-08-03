Cambridgeshire Police Find Man Who’d Been Presumed Dead For Five Years Living In Bush
A man who had been presumed dead for five years has been discovered alive and living in some woodland undergrowth in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.
Police officers from the Cambridgeshire Constabulary launched a murder investigation back in November 2015 after Ricardas Puisys, then 35, hadn’t been seen for several weeks.
Originally from Lithuania, Ricardas had worked for Nightlayer Leek Company in Dean Drove, Chatteris, via an agency. The last confirmed and corroborated sighting of Ricardas was while he was working a shift for the food production company on Saturday, September 26, 2015.
Later that evening, Ricardas was believed to have been in the company of a small group of other Lithuanian men. The following Monday, September 28, he didn’t show up to work.
Prior to his disappearance, concerns for Ricardas’s safety had been raised in late August 2015, when police officers received information to suggest he was being exploited. A team of investigators followed up various enquiries, none of which led to Ricardas’ whereabouts.
For a long time, it was assumed Ricardas had come to harm at some point after that final sighting. However, years later, the team received information to suggest Ricardas was actually still alive, living in the Wisbech area.
Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said:
For almost five years Ricardas’ disappearance has been a complete mystery. That was until we received information at the end of June which led us to finding him.
Detective Chief Inspector Hall continued:
Following a search of wooded area in Harecroft Road, Ricardas was eventually found living in undergrowth, very well concealed after having deliberately hidden and having not spoken with anyone for some time.
We made the decision not to publicly announce we had found Ricardas alive until now in order to protect him and put safeguarding measures in place.
He is safe and we are working very closely with him to ensure he remains safe, but also to ensure he gets the support he needs after having lived through extremely difficult circumstances during the last five or more years
It’s now believed that Ricardas had chosen to run away as he had been subjected to exploitation. Officers are now investigating this matter further, with a team of Fenland detectives said to be working their way through various enquiries.
As reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), police recorded 5,144 modern slavery offences in England and Wales in the year ending March 2019, showing an increase of 51% from the year prior.
