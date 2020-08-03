Cambridgeshire Police Find Man Who’d Been Presumed Dead For Five Years Living In Bush

Following a search of wooded area in Harecroft Road, Ricardas was eventually found living in undergrowth, very well concealed after having deliberately hidden and having not spoken with anyone for some time.

We made the decision not to publicly announce we had found Ricardas alive until now in order to protect him and put safeguarding measures in place.

He is safe and we are working very closely with him to ensure he remains safe, but also to ensure he gets the support he needs after having lived through extremely difficult circumstances during the last five or more years